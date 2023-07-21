Resident Evil 4 Remake: Capcom Achieves Major Sales Milestone With The Survival Horror Game

Within a few months of its release, the remake of Resident Evil 4 has managed to break several records!

The Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was launched in May this year, has managed to cross a very important sales milestone. The survival horror game has sold five million copies so far. By crossing this sales figure, it has got an edge over many of the other games in the franchise.

The game was released a couple of months back and received a very response from the audience and glowing reviews from gaming critics. Though all the games that have been released as a part of this franchise have been very successful, very few of them have managed to sell so many copies in such a short span of time.

Fans of the franchise would remember that the official unveiling of the RE 4 remake happened in mid-2002. The game’s trailer indicated that the game could have a very dark tone to it. When the game was launched, it did have a very dark look and feel to it. However, it became campier as time progressed and started looking very similar to the original game. The game achieving this sales milestone proves that it has been accepted by gamers in a huge way.

In four months since its release, as per Capcom, the remake has sold more than five million copies across the world. Not just the franchise but the RE 4 remake has turned out to be one of the fastest-selling games of recent times. While Resident Evil 7: Biohazard sold 5 million copies in eight months, it took Resident Evil: Village around five months to hit that mark. Resident Evil 5, too, took a little longer to sell as many copies.

Back in the day, when Capcom made an announcement about working on a remake of Resident Evil 4, it became evidently clear that the game would emerge as a massive success as and when it releases. Upon its launch, the Resident Evil 4 remake did better than the GameCube version. In the first two weeks, the game sold more than two million copies which was huge.