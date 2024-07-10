Redmi K70 Ultra Processor and Display Details Revealed

After several rumors and leaks about the Redmi K70 Ultra in the past, a few official teasers of the smartphone have now come up.

Redmi K70 Ultra is one of the three smartphones in the K70 series, the other two being Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro.

While the Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro are already official, the Redmi K70 Ultra is yet to mark its arrival. As the flagship smartphone in the series, it is bound to have some high-end features. The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number 2407FRK8EC.

Chip Details

According to the manufacturer, the K70 Ultra will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The smartphone will also house an independent graphics chip with support for 1.5K resolution concurrency and 3x frame interpolation. It will also sport a 3D ice cooling system with a large chamber. All these details are bound to make the smartphone a great option for gaming.

Display

Like the chip details, Xiaomi has declared that the smartphone will feature a CSOT C8+ display panel manufactured by TCL. This advanced panel has a very high luminous efficiency. Going by past rumors, the handset is likely to have a 1.5K resolution display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Design

The Redmi K70 Ultra will be encased in a metal frame with the power and volume control buttons on the right side. The power button will have a textured finish. The smartphone will have an IP 68 water and dust rating.

Camera and Battery

An official image shows the K70 Ultra with four independent camera housing cutouts. The handset will likely have three primary cameras. The fourth cutout is expected to be for LED lights. Earlier leaks indicate that the three rear cameras will be a 50 MP 1/1.55” Light Fusion 800 primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor.

The smartphone will house a battery with 120 W Xiaomi HyperCharge support.

The Redmi K70 Ultra will launch only in the Chinese market and this is expected to happen towards the end of this month or early next month. Even if there is a global launch earlier, the smartphone will not be launched with the same name.