Redmi K70 Ultra Specs Leaked; Poco X6 Processor Confirmed

The key specifications of the Redmi K70 Ultra are confirmed before its launch.

POCO confirms that the upcoming X6 series will debut in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra.

Key Specs of Redmi K70 Ultra leaked before the launch

Xiaomi is focusing on releasing the latest smartphone belonging to the Redmi K70 series. Recently, Redmi has released several smartphones namely K70e, K70 Pro, and K70 in China. It now seems that the brand is working on unveiling the Redmi K70 Ultra.

According to the latest leak, it is suggested that the forthcoming K70 Ultra will contain the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. It is also expected that this smartphone will be an upgraded version of its siblings – K70 and K70 Pro.

Although not yet confirmed, it is likely that the smartphone could provide faster charging speeds or enhanced photography. The smartphone may boast an 8T OLED display with thin bezels on each of the four sides. The display could have either a 1.5K or 2K resolution. Since the smartphone will be equipped with Dimensity 9300, it is believed that Redmi will be able to provide a better cost-to-performance ratio.

POCO X6 series with MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra in India

POCO has recently confirmed the launch of its X6 series in India. The brand confirmed that the series will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor. This series will be the foremost in India to incorporate the aforementioned chipset.

There will be two models in the POCO X6 series – the POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro. Both these phones are expected to have a 6.67-inch large OLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. Their displays will support Dolby Vision and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. These phones will operate on Android 14 OS which will come pre-installed with the HyperOS custom skin. Moreover, they will support internal storage up to 1 TB and LPDDR5X RAM up to 16GB capacity.