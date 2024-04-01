Redmi Turbo 3 To Arrive Later this Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor

Redmi has been releasing teasers about one of its upcoming smartphones for the Chinese market.

While reports claimed that the new phone will be called the Redmi Note 13 Turbo as the successor to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the manufacturer had a surprise for its fans when it said that this handset would be the first of a new Turbo series of smartphones. Xiaomi has also announced that the smartphone will be launched in April this year with the name Redmi Turbo 3. The Turbo series will be codenamed Little Tornado.

Specifications

Very few specifications are known for sure at this point. However, the smartphone will certainly have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor as this has been confirmed by the manufacturer. This is the Lite version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Also Read: Redmi K70 Ultra to Have Bigger Battery Than its Predecessor, Suggests a Leak

Earlier, Wang Teng Thomas, general manager of Redmi shared an image of the display of the smartphone with sleek bezels.

Global Release

The Redmi Turbo 3 is anticipated to be launched in China in April. The same smartphone is slated to arrive in the global market with the PocoF6 rebranding. The F6 and F6 Pro are expected to arrive in the global market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, this release will be delayed by a month and the smartphones will arrive globally in May.

Also Read: 2 New Redmi Tablets, a Poco and a Xiaomi Smartphone Appear in Eurasian Certification

The manufacturer plans to place the new Turbo series in between its K series and the Note series. The K series of smartphones will be high-end smartphones with flagship features and performance. The Turbo series will redefine the midrange performance landscape with its attempt to popularize flagship performance.

The Note series phones will be mid-range smartphones with flagship features to cater to a bigger audience. Lastly, the Numbered series smartphones will be entry-level handsets of high quality.