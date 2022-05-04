Reliable or Not? GTA 6 Map Leak Raises Concerns Among Fans

There’s a new GTA 6 map that has leaked but there are questions raised questions over its authenticity.

Ever since Rockstar Games has confirmed the development of the next game in the GTA franchise, there has been a lot of excitement around it. Though the game has not been officially titled yet, fans are calling it Grand Theft Auto as they believe Rockstar will finalize this title eventually.

While fans are quite enthusiastic about the fact that the game is in the development stage, they are getting more and more anxious with time as the gaming publisher has not divulged any information about the game after making the aforementioned announcement.

In the last couple of months, leakers and insiders have managed to keep the fans engaged by releasing information at regular intervals. The information shared by them, as one would guess, does not have the validation of the gaming publisher and therefore, is hard to rely on. Furthermore, it is difficult to take the information shared by leakers, who don’t have a great reputation, seriously.

Now, a recently ‘leaked’ map suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in South America. A lot of speculations have been made about the location in which GTA 6 would be set. The emergence of this map, therefore, has paved the way for intense discussions in several gaming communities online.

GTA VI possible map! I'm doing more research on this one with my source, so let's take it with grain of salt, i'll update you. This is possible map of GTA VI (South America) pic.twitter.com/qn9YZU16dP — BOCO (@BOCOBOCACO) April 23, 2022

This particular tweet, which featured a greyed-out map, was posted by BOCOBOCACO. If one goes by his tweet, then one would have to assume that this is the map for GTA 6.

The tweet also makes a mention of South America. This particular piece of information could excite anybody who started playing GTA recently or just a few years ago. However, those who have been playing it for a long time, found the authenticity of the map to be questionable.

https://twitter.com/NEWSLEAKSGTAS/status/1520441365586497536

One of the first things that make fans doubt the authenticity of this map is the source. BOCOBOCACO is far from being a reliable leaker. In the past, there have been several instances when the information shared by him proved to be inaccurate or false. While there is a possibility of this map being genuine, there is a very high chance of it not being authentic.