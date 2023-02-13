Resident Evil 4 Remake Locks Collectible Content In Deluxe Edition

Several reports have come to the fore suggesting that the Resident Evil 4 remake has locked some of its valuable treasures in its Deluxe Edition.

The Resident Evil 4 remake, according to recent reports, is locking collectible treasures and other items in its Deluxe Edition.

Though the game has not been released yet, its gameplay has offered fans a good glimpse of what one could expect from it.

While staying true to the essence of the original game, the remake has offered a lot of new elements for the players. In a lot of ways, it has lived up to the kind of expectations fans had from it. Fans, however, have been disappointed with a few things as well. Collectible treasures being locked behind DLC is not something that has gone down well with fans.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is scheduled to release on March 24. One of the most exciting things about this game is that it would feature several enemies that were scrapped from the first season. Because of this, Leon will get the chance to battle a larger group of enemies in the remake. Once the game is released, one will have a better idea about how it has shaped up. At the moment, putting a paywall on collectible treasures doesn’t seem to be a great idea. This is a decision the publisher should have thought more carefully about.

This particular move by Capcom was first reported by PCGamesN. The publication stumbled upon this information while going through the Resident Evil 4 page on the Xbox store. The treasure map’s description states that additional treasures that have not been a part of the Standard Edition will be peppered at different junctures in the game and players would have to work towards finding them.

Despite this paywall, players should get enough opportunities to make money in the game. If the remake turns out to be as flexible as the original, then there would be a lot of scope for players to earn a good amount of money. Just like in the original, money is expected to be a commonly found commodity in the remake as well.