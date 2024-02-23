Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Might Have Outdated Cameras During Launch; Here’s Why!

While Samsung announced the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 as the latest addition to the Galaxy Z Flip lineup, Huawei has gone that extra step to unveil its foldable smartphone, the Pocket 2.

Interestingly, the Huawei smartphone may give the Samsung counterpart a run for its money at least in the Chinese market. One major reason for this is the outdated cameras that Samsung plans to opt for in its flip phone.

Camera Setup

There are talks of a dual camera setup in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to rumors, the primary camera could be boosted to 50 MP with digital zoom support from the 12 MP shooter in its predecessor. The smartphone will also have no telephoto lens.

In contrast to the twin cameras in the Z Flip 6, the Huawei Pocket 2 will boast of a quad camera setup comprising a 50 MP primary camera, two 12 MP ultra-wide cameras, and an 8 MP zoom camera. The smartphone will also support 3x optical zoom and there will be a 2 MP UV sensor that keeps the user informed when the sun rays are too harsh and it is worth applying sunscreen.

Processor and RAM

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to come with 8 GB RAM and different storage options starting from 256 GB. It is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

The Pocket 2 is slated to have taken a step ahead by offering different RAM options of 12 GB and 16 GB along with up to 1 TB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery

The Z Flip 6 is anticipated to come with a dual battery setup. Two batteries with model numbers EB-BF741ABE and EB-BF741ABY that are believed to be what Samsung will use in the flip smartphone were recently spotted on the BIS site.

On the other hand, the Pocket 2 will have a 4,520 mAh battery with up to 40 W wireless and 66 W wired charging speeds. This is bigger than the 3,700 mAh battery in the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Even with its pitfalls, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has some unique features such as a large cover screen, unique camera capabilities, and a Flex Mode that are not available in non-folding smartphones from the manufacturer.