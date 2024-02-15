Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra (Carrier-locked) Receive Security Updates in the US

Samsung has been active in rolling out the February security patch updates to most of its devices, especially the top-end models like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Note 20 series.

While the rollout started a couple of weeks ago for the most recent models, now the company is rolling out to flagship models of the last few years. The list includes Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Note 20 series. While it released Feb 2024 patch updates to all units of the Galaxy S21 series in Europe a few days ago, next in line were the Unlocked units of the S21 series in the US. Now is the turn of the carrier-locked units of the S21 series in the US.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy S23, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 5 Get February 2024 Updates

On the other hand, carrier-locked units of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series have already received Feb 2024 security patch updates in the US. The factory-unlocked devices are now getting the updates, again in the US. Devices in other regions might have to wait for a few more days to get the updates.

Galaxy S21 series

All three models in the S21 series, S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra have received the software updates for carrier-locked models. The firmware version is G99xUSQSAFXAI and the devices that are getting the updates are the ones on the networks of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Galaxy Note 20 series

There are only 2 devices in the Note 20 series namely Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Similar to the S21 series, the Note 20 series models too have received the updates for devices of T-mobile and Sprint networks. The firmware version is N98xUSQS6HXA1.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get Feb 2024 Security Patch Updates

However, even the carrier-unlocked models of Note 20 series have received the update and the firmware version is N98xU1UES6HXA1.

The February 2024 security patch updates bring nothing but minor updates that are expected to fix as many as 72 security issues that were found in older versions.