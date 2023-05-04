Vivo Y35+ and Y35m+ (V2279A) Monikers Appear in Google Play Supported Devices List

Vivo V2279A model number has appeared in the Google Play list of supported devices along with its moniker Vivo Y35+.

The same model number is also referred to as Vivo Y35m+ and there could be small variations in specs. However, these models will be launched in China, as seen from the suffix ‘A’ in their model numbers. Vivo Y35 5G and Vivo Y35m 5G were released last year in China. So Y35+ and Y35m+ are the successors of these devices.

While the appearance of V2279A on this website indicates that the launch of the phone is around the corner, the device hasn’t appeared on other certification websites outside China. Thankfully, the model has already bagged certifications in Chinese websites like CCC and TENAA. While it appeared a week ago in CCC, we got to know that the phone will be 5G-enabled and will have 18W charging support.

In TENAA, the images of Vivo Y35+ were published and the design looks similar to that of the Vivo Y78+ smartphone which has the model number V2271A and was released a few weeks ago in China. Based on the images of the phone available on TENAA, the phone is likely to have a waternotch drop in its display.

The display will have a 6.64-inch FHD+ display of LCD type and the resolution will be 2388 x 1080 pixels. The battery capacity will be 4900mAh and the dimensions of the phone are 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07mm. The phone weights 190 grams and it will be released in as many as 4 RAM variants namely 6GB, 8GB, 12GB and 16GB. These will be coupled with internal storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB respectively.

The octa-core processor has a clock speed of 2.2GHz but we’re not about what the processor could be. There is a volume key and a power button on the right side and it seems the fingerprint sensor will be added along with the power key. The front camera sensor is 8MP and the rear camera has a 50MP sensor as the primary camera.