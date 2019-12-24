OPPO A31 (CPH2015) Certified by IMDA in Singapore; ‘Oppo Libra’ has been Trademarked

The OPPO phone with model number CPH2015 has been certified as OPPO A31 by the IMDA regulatory body of Singapore.

The IMDA listing is a bit confusing as the OPPO CPH2015 phone was recently spotted at the Indonesian certification body with Reno S moniker. Probably, the said phone could be arriving with differing monikers in different markets.

Also Read: Oppo Reno S (CPH2015) Moniker Confirmed; Launch Imminent as it Receives Yet Another Certification

The IMDA certification of OPPO A31 only confirms the name of the device. OPPO had launched a phone named OPPO A31 in 2015. However, CPH2015 is a new device that has been certified in various countries already.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the specifications of the device. Judging by the moniker, the OPPO A31 seems to be a mid-ranger that could be coming with specs weaker than the recently launched Helio P70 powered OPPO A91 smartphone.

Interestingly, the CPH2015 was spotted at the database of an Indonesian certification body. The listing had revealed that the phone has Reno S moniker. Ideally, an OPPO phone having different names but the same model number suggests that the same smartphone could be heading to varied markets with different names.

Also Read: Oppo CPH2009, CPH2023 and CPH2043 Smartphones Certified in Russia’s EEC

What’s confusing about it is that the previous reports have suggested that the OPPO Reno S is an upcoming flagship phone whereas the OPPO A31 seems to be a mid-ranger. Hence, readers are recommended to wait for further reports to know more about the OPPO A31. The Reno S is rumored to be equipped with Snapdragon 855, 64-megapixel quad cameras and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology.

In related news, OPPO has trademarked “OPPO Libra” moniker in European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The name is categorized as a Class 9 product. The Class 9 includes wide range of product such as smartphones, tablet computers and so on. Hence, the true identity of the OPPO Libra is not known.