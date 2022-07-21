Samsung Galaxy M04 (SM-M045F) Geekbench Listing Spotted, Here’s Whats Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M04 (SM-M045) Geekbench listing has appeared. The listing only mentions the model number of the device. However, it is very likely that it will be known as the Galaxy M04.

The Geekbench appearance is a good hint that the company could be testing the performance of the device before its official announcement.

Samsung is known for releasing the Galaxy A0X series and Galaxy M0X series of smartphones with nearly identical specifications and designs. However, while it released the Galaxy A03, A03 Core, and Galaxy A03s, it did not release the Galaxy M03 series of smartphones. Now that the supposed Galaxy M04 has been seen, it looks like the company may have skipped the Galaxy M03 line.

A new Samsung phone with model number SM-M045F model number, which has not been spotted anywhere else before, has surfaced on Geekbench. Recently, the Galaxy A04 moniker was spotted with the SM-A045F model number on Thailand’s NBTC certification platform. Hence, it appears that the SM-M045F could be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M04 handset.

Geekbench listing

The Galaxy M04 (SM-M045F) Geekbench listing shows that it has scored 861 in the single-core test and 4233 in the multi-core test of Geekbench 5. The reason behind such low scores is that it is powered by a MediaTek chip with an MT6765V/WB model number, which is nothing but the Helio G35 SoC.

In addition, the Geekbench listing reveals that it has 3GB of RAM. The device runs on the Android 12 OS. The motherboard field in the listing carries the ‘m04’ text, which indicates that it may debut with the Galaxy M04 name in the market.

Shown above is the leaked render of the upcoming Galaxy A04 Core. Its front features a waterdrop notch display and its back panel has a single camera with an LED flash. It appears that the M04 may sport a similar design.

Featured image: Galaxy A04 render by Winfuture.de