Samsung Galaxy M31 Bluetooth SIG Certification Suggests February Launch

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31 with model number SM-M315F/DS and SM-M315F/DSN has received approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority.

Yesterday, the SM-M315F/DS model number was spotted on the database of Wi-Fi Alliance. Since phones usually get launched within one month from the time of getting Bluetooth certification, it is likely that the Galaxy M31 may go official as early as next month.

The Wi-Fi certification of the phone had revealed that it runs on Android 10 OS and it has support for dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. The Bluetooth certification reveals the presence of Bluetooth 5.0 on the device.

In December, 91mobiles had reported that Samsung had started the production of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31 phones. The report speculated that these devices will be made official in February 2020 in India. Samsung had launched the Galaxy M30 smartphone in February last year. Hence, it is likely that the Galaxy M31 may go official in the coming month. There is a possibility that Samsung India may start teasing on its arrival by the end of this month or early February.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications

The same publication had recently reported that the Galaxy M31 could be arriving with a quad camera setup. The publication had shared an image of the alleged camera module of the device. The image revealed that the phone could be sporting a rectangle-shaped camera housing featuring four cameras and an LED flash.

The Galaxy M31 was recently spotted on Geekbench with key specs such as Exynos 9611 processor, 6 GB of RAM and Android 10 OS. The phone may come in storage editions like 32 GB and 64 GB. The rumored color variants of the device are black, blue and red. The other specs of the phone are currently under the wraps. Hopefully, it could be coming with the same 6,000mAh battery that is available on the Galaxy M30s.

