Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Moniker Finally Confirmed Through Indonesian Certification Site

An Indonesian certification body has certified the upcoming Samsung SM-F700F as Galaxy Z Flip.

This is the first time the name of the device has appeared on an official platform. The smartphone is codenamed as Galaxy Bloom.

The clamshell foldable phone was recently showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 behind closed doors in a private meeting. Soon after it, popular tipster Ice Universe had revealed that the phone will be officially arriving as Galaxy Z Flip.

The Indonesian certification listing we spotted today confirms that the phone will indeed carry the said moniker. The SM-F700F model number and the Galaxy Z Flip name are mentioned in the database as you can see in the image above.

The Galaxy Z Flip is slated to go official alongside the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones on February 11. The rumor mill has revealed the specifications and the speculated pricing of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications and Price

The Galaxy Z Flip clamshell phone will be equipped with a foldable S-AMOLED display of 6.7 inches with Infinity-O design. The display has an ultra-thin glass (UTG) and a plastic film over it. The Snapdragon 855 mobile platform powers it. The One UI 2.0 based Android 10 OS will come preloaded on the device.

The phone could be housing a 3,300mAh battery. The listing of the phone at China’s 3C authority revealed that it may come with a 15W charger. For shooting selfies, it may have a front camera of 10-megapixel. The rear side of the phone has a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel main lens. The device offers users with a 1-inch secondary display for viewing notifications.

A South Korean publication had recently reported that the Galaxy Z Flip will be priced between $850 and $1300. Max Weinbach from XDA Developers claimed that it could be costing around 1,400 euros ($1550).