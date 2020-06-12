Samsung Galaxy M31s (SM-M317F) Appears on Geekbench with 6GB RAM and Exynos 9611 SoC

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone with model number SM-M317F has appeared in a new Geekbench listing today. It has revealed a few key specs as usual.

The phone has 6GB RAM and is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC which clocks at a speed of 1.74 GHz. The phone will ship with Android 10 OS. There could be other RAM variants for this smartphone.

The single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench are 347 and 1256 respectively and this is quite similar to that of the Galaxy M31 smartphone. Let’s now check out a few other rumored specifications of this smartphone.

Regarding the specifications of Galaxy M31s, the phone is expected to have an in-display sensor for fingerprint. The display will be of AMOLED type with resolution similar to that of its predecessor Galaxy M31. The rear panel is expected to have a quad-camera setup with probable inclusion of a 64MP primary camera sensor. Apart from this, other camera sensors might include an 8MP and two 5MP sensors. The selfie camera could be 32MP as Galaxy M31 too had the same sensor for selfie shooting.

The unique feature of Samsung Galaxy M31s will be its humongous battery capacity. Similar to Galaxy M31, even M31s is expected to boast of a 6000 mAh battery. The phone will support fast charging of up to 15W.

This model number is yet to appear on other any other major certification site so its launch can be expected only after a few weeks, probably Until then, stay tuned for more updates.

What do you think about Samsung Galaxy M31s? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.