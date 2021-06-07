Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy A32, and A52 Get Security Patch Update

Samsung is rolling out a new security patch update for Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, and A52.

The latest update for Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and Galaxy A52 adds June 2021 security patch, while the Galaxy A32 is receiving a month older May security patch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung is sending June 2021 security patch to Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ units in the United States. It can be identified with firmware versions N975USQS6FUE3 and N970USQS6FUE3 for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. This is a minor security patch update and does not bring new features, or changes to the user interface.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Production Begins, New Report Claims

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e

Samsung’s June 2021 security patch is rolling out at a very good pace. It was also the first to release the latest security patch. Now, it’s time for Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e to receive the June security patch. The new software update carries firmware version G97xFXXSBFUE6. Currently, it is rolling out in Poland and should not take too long to start hitting other regions.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is receiving a new software update in China and Hong Kong. It brings the latest security patch released in June 2021 for system security enhancements. The June update for Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be identified by firmware version G7810ZCS2CUE2.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 is picking up a new software update that brings June 2021 security patch. The new software update is currently rolling out in the Caucasus region and Ukraine with firmware version A525FXXS2AUE2. Samsung is yet to release the changelog for the update but it is likely to bring privacy and security-related bug fixing and stability improvements.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, and Watch Active 2 Get New Software Update

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G on Sprint’s network is receiving a new software update that installs May 2021 security patch. The update can be identified by firmware version A326USQU3AUE7. We can expect the update to reach more US networks in the next few days. As announced in the bulletin, May 2021 security patch for Samsung phones fixes 3 critical CVEs, 24 high CVEs, and 17 moderate Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE).

If you own any of the above-mentioned devices belongs to the specified regions, then you might have already received the update. If you haven’t, then manually update your phone by navigating to Settings >> Software updates and then tap on Download and Install.