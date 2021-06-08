OPPO A16 (CPH2269) with Helio G35 Chipset, 4GB RAM and Android 11 Spotted on Geekbench

The upcoming Oppo A16 with model number CPH2269 surfaces on Geekbench ahead of the launch.

Oppo A16 has now made an appearance in the Geekbench listing carrying model number CPH2269. It has already bagged multiple certifications including India’s BIS, Singapore’s IMDA, EEC, TKDN, FCC, SIRIM, and Thailand’s NBTC. The Geekbench listing for Oppo A16 reveals that it is powered by ARM MT6765G codenamed chipset which is the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The smartphone boots Android 11 out of the box. The 4GB RAM option was tested on Geekbench and there could be more RAM variants that will be unveiled at the time of launch. When tested on Geekbench, the handset managed to score 177 points in the single-core test and 950 points in the multi-core test.

The FCC listing for the device revealed that it has a rectangular camera module at the top-left side on the rear side. The Oppo A16 measures 180.39mm diagonally, so the screen size comes around 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch. Further, it revealed that the phone packs a 4,980mAh battery and runs ColorOS 11.1 skin which is based on Android 11. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connectivity. A schematic diagram in the FCC listing suggests that the phone could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, unlike the rear fingerprint scanner on Oppo A15.

As of now, there is no word from the company regarding the launch of Oppo A16. But, it seems we are not too far away from the launch announcement, as the phone has bagged a bunch of certifications.

The upcoming Oppo A16 will launch as a successor to the last year’s A15. The Oppo A15 comes with 6.52-inch LCD display, MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 13-megapixel triple rear cameras, 5-megapixel front facing camera, 4,230mAh battery, and 10W normal charging.