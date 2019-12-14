[Update: 20W Charger] OPPO PCPM00 Full Specifications Leaked on TENAA

OPPO PCPM00 phone was spotted yesterday with preliminary specs. Today, the listing has been updated with its images and specifications.

[Updated: Dec 14, 2019] This phone, expected to be the 4G variant of Oppo Reno 3, has been certified by China’s CCC agency. This reveals the presence of 20W fast charging support. Though the rumor mill is claiming that it could be the Reno 3 phone, there is no concrete evidence to support it. There is a possibility that it may debut as an entirely different product.

[Original: Dec 4, 2019]

The OPPO PCPM00 smartphone is 4G phone that measures 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. The device is fitted with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is backed by a 3,935mAh minimum rated battery.

Also Read: OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G (PCRM00 / PCRT00) TENAA Listing Appears with Preliminary Details

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The TENAA listing does not mention anything about the support for fast charging on the device. Hence, it appears that it may lack support for fast charging. This suggests that it may not be a Reno series device.

Also Read: OPPO PCPM00 TENAA Listing Appears with Preliminary Specs; Could it be Reno 3?

The 2.1GHz octa-core processor powers the smartphone. There is a possibility that the phone could be fueled by Helio P70 SoC. The chipset is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. It has a native storage of 128 GB. The Android 9 Pie OS runs on the device. Hopefully, it could be coming with the latest ColorOS 7 UI from OPPO. A microSD card slot is available on the device for more storage.

The rear side of the OPPO PCPM000 has a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera setup. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. The smartphone is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint reader. The power button is positioned on the right side of the device. The volume rockers can be seen on its left side. The handset will be coming in color options like blue and white in China.