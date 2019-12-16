OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G (PCRT00) Geekbench Listing with Snapdragon 765G SoC Appears

OPPO PCRT00 which is the model number of the upcoming Reno3 Pro 5G has appeared on Geekbench today with average scores.

The specifications of the phone are no secret since it has already appeared at the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority with its full specifications. The Geekbench appearance reveals the benchmark scores of the Snapdragon 765G powered smartphone.

Last week, OPPO had officially confirmed that the all-new Snapdragon 765G will be present under the hood of the device. It is the very same chipset that powers the Redmi K30 5G smartphone. On Geekbench, the PCRM00 OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G phone can be seen with a single-core score of 2847 and multi-core score of 7686. The name of the processor is not mentioned on Geekbench, but it reveals that the Qualcomm chip that powers it has a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Reno3 Pro 5G has 8 GB of RAM. The phone is loaded with Android 10 OS. The handset is expected to come with the latest ColorOS 7 UI.

OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G Specifications

The TENAA listing has revealed that the Reno3 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch AMOLED punch-hole display. The phone offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It also confirms that the phone will be arriving in China in 128 GB and 256 GB storage choices and RAM editions of 8 GB and 12 GB.

For photography, the phone possesses a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera system. It has a front camera of 32-megapixel. It houses a 4,025mAh battery that will come with 30W fast charging support.

There is no information available on the pricing of the Reno3 Pro 5G smartphone. The Chinese firm will be launching the Reno3 5G phone alongside its Pro sibling on December 26 in China.