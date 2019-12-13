[Updt: More Certifications] Samsung Galaxy A01 (SM-A015F/DS) with Dual Rear Camera and 3000 mAh Battery Passes FCC

Samsung Galaxy phone with model number SM-A015F has bagged approval from the United States’ Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

[Updated: Dec 13, 2019] A week after getting the certification from Wi-Fi Alliance, Samsung Galaxy A01 has been certified by Bluetooth SIG body today. The supported bluetooth version is 4.2 and the listing confirms multiple variants for different regions. Apart from this, no other details have been found in the listing.

Also Read :Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro (SM-G715F) Bags Wi-Fi Certification

[Updated: Dec 5, 2019] Samsung Galaxy A01 has appeared in bagged the Wi-Fi Alliance certification today. As always, the Wi-Fi certificate doesn’t reveal much other than the OS version and this phone will ship with Android 10 OS and support a 2.4GHz frequency band. Having already obtained several other certifications that a phone needs to get ahead of worldwide release, Galaxy A01 is on track for release this December, along with Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite.

[Updated: Nov 15, 2019] A couple of days ago, we were the first publication to uncover the real moniker of the phone as “Galaxy A01“. In the last 2 days, we’ve found the same phone getting certified both in India’s BIS agency and Thailand’s NBTC certification body. While BIS certification doesn’t reveal much other than the model number of the phone, the NBTC certification confirms the moniker as Galaxy A01.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

[Original: Nov 12, 2019] The same phone had earlier appeared in Geekbench last month which confirmed the presence of 2GB RAM, Android 10 OS and 2.02 GHz octa core processor in the phone. However, the Geekbench listing had a mention of QC_Reference_Phone in the ‘motherboard’ field, which raised questions on whether or not this is a real device that would be released or just a device used by Qualcomm for testing new hardware.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

But today’s FCC listing has unveiled a few key details about the phone and its specs as well. It could also be called ‘Samsung Galaxy A01’. We have also found the prototype of the phone which shows its rear side and the camera placements.

Also Read: Motorola Moto G8 Power (XT2041-4) with Android 10, 5000 mAh Battery Passes FCC and Wi-Fi; XT2045-2 Spotted in Russia

The first bit of information that we get from the FCC documents is that it comes with a battery that has a rated capacity of 2920 mAh and a typical capacity of 3000 mAh. The phone has dual SIM slots and the prototype design shows that it will have a dual rear camera with LED flash setup placed vertically on the top left side of the phone. The prototype also confirms the presence of volume and power buttons on its right side and SIM slot on the left with a headphone jack at the top.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The exact dimensions of the phone are not clearly mentioned but the phone will be 67.6mm wide. But a report from 91mobiles, which indicated that SM-A015F is a mid-range phone with 5.7-inch display and 16GB storage capacity, seems to be true.

Also Read: New Samsung SM-T307 Tablet in the Works; Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance and BIS

Though the phone’s moniker is not officially known or leaked anywhere yet, a quick search in the IMEI database reveals the name Samsung Galaxy A01. Whether the phone will be released with the same moniker or with a different name has to be seen. Stay tuned for more updates on this phone.