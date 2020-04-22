Verizon Samsung Galaxy A50 and Moto Z4 Get Android 10 Upgrade; Galaxy Note 9, LG G7 ThinQ, LG Stylo 5 Receive Patch Updates

These are important updates for some of the devices in this list of five smartphones for which Verizon is sending updates. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy Note 9, LG G7 ThinQ, LG Stylo 5 and Motorola Moto Z4.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 has been taken up for software upgrade to the Android 10 OS. The Moto Z4 is also receiving the upgrade to the Android 10 OS. The other three phones are receiving the latest Android security update patches and in some cases, performance improvements as well.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 released in early 2019 is getting its system update No.8 from Verizon. The phone’s OS is being upgraded to the Android 10. This means all the new features that come with the new version of the OS, including Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, improved Gestures and Camera UX, and Focus Mode will now be available on this device. It has the latest Android security update patch of April 2020 also included in the update file.

Software Version : QP1A.190711.020.A505USQU5BTD1

Motorola Moto Z4

Verizon has a unique number 5.5 for the system update it is sending to the Motorola Moto Z4. The phone is also receiving its firmware upgrade to the Android 10. Some of the features now present in this phone after the upgrade include volume controls, navigation gestures, notification improvements and security enhancements. On the Android security update, however, the present update patch level is February 2020.

Software Version : QDF30.130-42-1

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Verizon’s system update page for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 states that there are performance improvements included in this update. There is the Android security update patch of April 2020 included in the update as well.

Software Version : QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU4DTC6

LG G7 ThinQ

This system update No. 13 for the LG G7 ThinQ from Verizon has only the Android security update patch of April 2020 and nothing else.

Software Version : G710VM20g

LG Stylo 5

The LG Stylo 5 is an entry-level offering from the South Korean company and its less than a year since its release. This is the system update No. 5 for this smartphone from Verizon. The contents in this update file are limited to the Android security update patch of April 2020.

Software Version : Q720VS10f

All these updates in the respective devices must have been installed by now. If you possess any of these phones, check with the software versions given under each phone listing here to be sure your device stands updated.