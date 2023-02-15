Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy A72, Verizon Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Galaxy A42 and Moto G Stylus Get Software Updates

Flagship devices including Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A42 5G and Galaxy Tab S7 FE have recently received One UI and security patch updates.

Let’s check the updates in detail in this article.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Gets One UI 5.1

Samsung has officially released the One UI 5.1 update to several high-end devices. The company unveiled it during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event alongside the flagship device of 2023, the Galaxy S23 series. The first phones to get the One UI 5.1 update were Galaxy S20, S21, S22, Galaxy Fold 3, Fold 4, Flip 3 and Flip 4.

Samsung has now released this update to the Snapdragon version of S22 series phones namely the S22, S22 plus and S22 Ultra. The firmware version is S90xEXXU3CWAI. Users in countries like Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Australia have already received the update and it would be rolled out globally in the new few days.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G

Galaxy A72 has received the next software update. However, much to the disappointment of the users, the devices didn’t get the latest One UI 5.1 update that was eagerly anticipated and was being rolled out to several other smartphones since Feb 13. The new update for Galaxy A72 was just a security patch update which is meant to fix minor security issues and vulnerabilities.

The firmware version for this update is A725FXXS5CWB2. Users in India can find and download this update on their phones by checking the “Settings” page, “Software update” section and selecting the “Download and Install” option. The device will definitely get the One UI 5.1 update, but it could take a few weeks to a couple of months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Verizon Galaxy Tab S7 5G is getting its 11th system update dated January 2023 and it contains the latest security patch updates.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: TP1A.220624.014.T738USQS5CWA5

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Verizon’s Galaxy A42 5G smartphone is getting its 12th system update and this brings the security patches dated November 2022 with an aim of providing performance improvements.

Version for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: TP1A.220624.014.A426USQU4DWA3