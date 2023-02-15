WWE 2K23 Will Feature 178 Superstar Wrestlers

2K Sports has carried out an official reveal of the complete roster for the WWE 2K23 which will feature 178 wrestlers.

The base game of WWE 2K23 will feature as many as 178 wrestlers on its roster.

Players who lay their hands on the Bad Bunny and Ruthless Aggression bonus packs will get access to even more wrestlers.

Also Read: WWE 2K23 All Set To Make Important Modifications In MyGM Mode

WWE 2K22, which came out last year, was a massive success and was noted for being designed as an upgraded version of WWE 2K20 which largely received negative reviews. Now, as WWE 2K23 is about to come out, players are wondering whether it would prove to be a worthy follow-up to the series or not. From whatever one has heard about the game so far, there is a good chance of it living up to the expectations one has of it.

WWE 2K23 shall include the War Games match and that is one of the many things players are excited about. While participating in different WWE matches, players shall get the opportunity to choose from a wide range of wrestlers. Now that 178 wrestlers have been confirmed for the roster of the base game, players are expecting great things from it.

Also Read: Apex Legends: Team Deathmatch Feature Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

The WWE 2K23 roster will feature many of the contemporary superstars from the NXT, Raw and SmackDown TV programs. To put it simply, it will have most of the wrestlers who have appeared on WWE TV in the last few years. The roster list features names like

Akira Tozawa,

Alexa Bliss,

Angelo Dawkins,

Apollo Crews,

Aliyah,

Angel Garza,

Batista,

Beth Phoenix,

Big Boss Man,

Barun Strowman,

Brock Lesnar,

Cameron Grimes,

Cedric Alexander,

Dakota Kai,

Drew Gulak,

Indi Hartwell,

John Cena

Logan Paul, among several others.

There are several benefits associated with pre-ordering WWE 2K23. Players, who choose to pre-order WWE 2K23, will get the opportunity to play the game as Bad Bunny, the Grammy Award-winner rapper. Though Bunny hasn’t been active as a wrestler in the last few years, he continues to make public appearances at regular intervals. A while back, he competed in a WrestleMania 37 match and ended up winning it.