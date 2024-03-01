Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could be Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset; Other Specs Tipped

A new leak has just surfaced with specs that are expected to belong to Galaxy S24 FE, the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone will be a premium handset with an affordable price. In this article, we’ll tell you what we know about it.

Two Chipset Options

According to a recent leak on the popular X platform by a tipster, the Galaxy S24FE may come with two chipset options. Each chipset will cater to a specific set of markets.

The smartphone for the US, Canada, and select other markets is slated to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. On the other hand, the S24 FE for the other markets is anticipated to incorporate an Exynos 2400 chipset. Interestingly, the Galaxy S23 FE was launched with an Exynos 2200 processor.

RAM and Memory

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is speculated to come with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM. However, like the chipset, there will likely be two storage options. One option is said to be 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage while talks doing the rounds indicate that the other option is 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Display and Battery Details

Going by the same leak by tipster OreXda, there is a possibility that the Galaxy S24 FE will have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display although there is no confirmation on the size.

As for the battery, the S24 FE is likely to be packed with a 4,500 mAh battery that is slightly bigger than the 4,000 mAh battery of the Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone.

The leak indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE could be as impressive as the higher-end Galaxy S24 although there may be some compromises in terms of cameras and design as the Galaxy S24 FE will be an affordable variant. The predecessor Samsung Galaxy S23 FE arrived in India in October last year. Going by this trend, it can only be expected that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will mark its arrival sometime in the last quarter of this year.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy S24