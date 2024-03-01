Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and X Fold 3 Camera Specs and Chipsets Leaked Ahead of Launch

A couple of leaks have sprung up in the last two days giving an insight into what could be the possible camera specifications of the folding Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro smartphones.

The earlier leak shared details about the camera setup in the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro while the most recent leak pertains to the X Fold 3.

Camera Setup in the Smartphones

Both leaks were shared by tipster Digital Chat Station. Along with the camera details, the leaks present a schematic representation of the design of both smartphones.

According to the leak, the X Fold 3 Pro will feature a 50 MP OV50H OmniVision primary shooter. This camera will be accompanied by a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 64 MP OV64B periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto camera will support 3x optical zoom and can be used for capturing macro shots.

On the other hand, the non-pro variant X Fold 3 will have the same 50 MP OV50H primary camera and 50 MP ultra-wide lens. However, the telephoto shooter will be the traditional telephoto camera that is speculated to support 2x to 40x digital zoom.

Chipset Details

The leaks also provide some information on the chipsets that Vivo is likely to incorporate in the folding smartphones. Both of them will house Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets under the hood.

The X Fold 3 Pro will be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This will be the first folding smartphone to house this chipset. In contrast, the X Fold 3 will incorporate the predecessor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The company has not yet made any official announcement on the arrival of the X Fold 3 and Pro variants. However, there are rumors about a launch event by the manufacturer towards the end of these months and Vivo may introduce them through this event along with the Vivo Pad 3 and Vivo Pad 3 Pro.

Featured Image: Vivo X fold