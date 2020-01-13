Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 Tablet with S-Pen Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 and Android 10

The upcoming SM-P615 Samsung Galaxy tablet has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform.

It is rumored to debut as an affordable tablet from the company that will carry support for S Pen stylus. As usual, the Geekbench listing has spilled some key specifications of the device.

The Geekbench listing of the SM-P615 reveals that it has recorded a score of 1664 in the single-core test. The tablet managed to score 5422 in the Geekbench’s multi-core test. The device is driven by the Exynos 9611 which indicates that it is a mid-range tablet from the company.

The SM-P615 is loaded with Android 10 OS. The chipset is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM. There is no information on the other specifications of the device.

Past reports have revealed that the SM-P615 will be an LTE variant of the tablet whereas its Wi-Fi only edition could be having a model number of SM-P610. The exact identity of the tablet is currently under the wraps. Hopefully, more details of the tablet will be available soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Speaking of tablets, Samsung is also gearing to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 5G edition in South Korea. The company has confirmed that it will be made available for purchase in the home market in Q1 2020. It is the first tablet to come with support for 5G connectivity and it is also the first tablet to be powered by Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G resembles with its LTE edition. Hence, the tablet has a 10.5-inch S-AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint reader. It is expected to arrive in 6 GB / 8 GB RAM models and 128 GB and 256 GB storage editions. The device houses a 7,040mAh battery. The back panel of the slate features a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system and it has a front camera of 8-megapixels.