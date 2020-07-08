Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) LTE and Wi-Fi Variants Bag Bluetooth SIG Certifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet variants such as SM-T500, SM-T505, SM-T507 and SM-T505N have received approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority.

There is no official word on the existence of the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet yet. In fact, the tablet has been spotted for the first time in a certification today.

The Galaxy Tab A7 variants such as SM-T505, SM-T505N and SM-T507 are all equipped with connectivity features like LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0. SM-T500 does not support LTE connectivity since it is only a Wi-Fi variant. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0.

Later this month, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets. The latter is expected to arrive in 5G versions. Both tablets are rumored to be equipped with Snapdragon 865 chipset. Since the A-series tablets from the South Korean company usually includes budget-friendly tablets, it is likely that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) could be arriving as a weaker and affordable edition of the Galaxy Tab S7.

Apart from the Galaxy Tab A7 series, the South Korean tech giant is also working on other tablets. Yesterday, a new tablet with model number SM-T575 had surfaced on the TUV Rheinland certification site. It had earlier appeared in Geekbench as well. The TUV listing revealed that the slate features a 5,000mAh battery.

The Geekbench appearance revealed that it is powered by Exynos 9810 SoC. It is the same SoC that fueled Galaxy S9 and Note 9 series back in 2018. The tablet is equipped with 4 GB of RAM. The SM-T575 could be an LTE version and there could be another SM-T570 variant and it may only support Wi-F connectivity. The SM-T575 / SM-T570 may also end up as an A-series tablet. Hopefully, more details on the upcoming tablets from Samsung will appear in the coming week.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2019)