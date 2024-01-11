The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit Gets Accidentally Leaked By Electronic Arts

The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit, expected to be out in a few days, is being keenly looked forward to by the Sims community!

While fans are divided over whether it was an accidental leak or a well-thought-out promotional strategy, the details of the soon-to-be-launched Castle Estate Kit have been leaked by Electronic Arts. This particular leak took place on the 9th of January. Fans, who were using the company’s app around the same time, noticed it immediately.

Last year, the gaming community voted for the Castle Estate Kit to be included in the game. This particular kit has been designed for Sims 4 players who enjoy the process of building different structures in the game. This kit would enable them to combine traditional castles and contemporary estates. Some interesting items players would come across while using this kit are large gates, stained glass, gargoyles and stonework. Players must remember that no new interactions will be launched with this kit.

While the leak has sparked a lot of excitement among The Sims 4 fans, it has greatly fascinated those who reminisce about The Sims Medieval. Players, who have been using mods to improve their gameplay, hope that this upcoming kit will play an important role in making their gameplay experience more immersive. The developing team seems to have designed this kit as a tribute to medieval times. Those who have been missing these elements in the game should definitely appreciate the arrival of this kit.

The Sims community is extremely excited about this kit which will be up for pre-order soon. Though Electronic Arts has not shared any update on its launch date, one has heard strong rumors about it being out on the 18th of January. Before the kit arrives, players can spend their time and energy in downloading custom content, upgrading mods and putting together royal families.