Vivo V30 (V2318) Featured on IMDA, FCC, and TDRA Certification Websites Before the Launch

Vivo is preparing to extend its V series with the latest V30 and V30 Lite phones.

Lately, the V30 phone has been featured on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, with the model number V2318. The phone has now made an appearance on the IMDA, FCC, and TDRA certification websites. Its model number is V2318 on all these certification websites. These indicate the imminent launch of the phone.

V30 (V2318) Specifications

The FCC certification listing discloses that the forthcoming Vivo V30 (V2318) will be equipped with a 4895mAh battery and provide 80W fast charging support (via V8073L0A0 adopter). It also revealed that it will come with NFC support and a dual SIM card.

The listing of TDRA certification verifies the phone’s moniker and its NFC support. The IMDA certification listing doesn’t disclose any specifications of the V30.

The Geekbench database listing indicated that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Moreover, the listing states that the phone would be equipped with the latest Android 14 OS and 12GB RAM.

Display, Camera and Other Specs

Vivo V30 is expected to have a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution, 1150 nits brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 394 PPI pixel density. It could come with a punch-hole cutout for the 50MP front camera (f/2.0 aperture).

The rear camera module consists of a 64MP primary camera (f/1.79 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2 aperture), and a 2MP sensor (f/2.4 aperture).

The phone can incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to support an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The phone could come with a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and primary microphone (at the bottom). The phone’s right side could have the power and volume buttons.

It is rumored that Vivo V30 would be a rebrand of the Vivo S18. Vivo V30’s launch date is yet undisclosed but it is likely to be in the first few months of 2024.