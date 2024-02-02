Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (SM-A356) Battery and Charging Specs Revealed; Could Launch Soon Alongside Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphone has been receiving plenty of certifications in the recent past and so is the case with Galaxy A55 smartphone as well.

The latest certification for Galaxy A35 has revealed its charging speed and battery specs. Multiple model number variants of the Galaxy A35 smartphone have appeared on Finland’s SGS Fimko certification website.

It confirms the presence of a 4905 mAh battery (typical) and the rated battery capacity would be 5000 mAh. The charging spec shows 9V DC and 2.77A, which is nothing but the support for a 25W fast charger.

The vast range of model numbers confirms that the phone will be launched globally! There are also variants for Dual SIM variants, Verizon, carrier, Unlocked phones and so on. SM-A356B/DS, SM-A356E/DS, SM-A356N, SM-A3560, SM-A356U/U1 and SM-A356V are some of the model numbers. Some of these models have already appeared in FCC, Indonesia’s TKDN, Bluetooth SIG, GCF and Geekbench as well.

Geekbench listing of Galaxy A35 5G showed that the phone will have Exynos 1380 as the chipset with 6GB RAM and Android 14 OS. Galaxy A55 5G with model number SM-A556 has also bagged all these certifications and additionally appeared in India’s BIS and China’s CCC too. It was found to be running with Exynos 1480 chipset in its Geekbench listing.

Galaxy A34 Specs

Samsung Galaxy A35 is the successor of Galaxy A34 which was released last year. Both battery capacity and charging speed supported by the A35 are the same as the A34, which could disappoint a few users and fans of the budget-friendly Galaxy A series.

However, there could be improvements in terms of processor and camera sensors. The performance of the smartphone would be better when there is an upgrade in the chipset. The rear camera sensors were 48MP, 8MP and 5MP and the selfie camera sensor was 13MP.

The phone had a display size of 6.6 inches with 1080p resolution support. While Galaxy A34 and A54 came out with Android 13 OS, this year’s variants will have Android 14 OS.

Release Date

Last year, Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 were launched together in the month of March. This year too, the release date of Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 devices would be around mid-March.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A55