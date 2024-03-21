Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Release Might Coincide with iPhone 16 Launch

Tech giant Samsung is all set to host its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year.

The manufacturer will launch the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 at this event. There are also talks about Samsung’s plan to launch a more economical variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the launch of the cheaper Z Fold 6 could be delayed further by a couple of months.

Cheaper Z Fold 6 May Have a September or October 2024 Launch

According to one of the most recent reports from The Elec by tipster Tech_Rave, Samsung will commence the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at least a couple of weeks earlier than planned. This also means that the two foldable smartphones will be launched two to three weeks before the projected actual date.

The new report is in line with a former report that hints at an early launch. If this happens, the launch of the cheaper Z Fold 6 will take place around the same time as Apple’s iPhone 16 series.

Production in May 2024

The mass production of the components incorporated in the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 is scheduled to begin in early May 2024. Interestingly, the production of the components for the predecessor models began in late May 2023.

Samsung is targeting a count of 200,000 to 300,000 units for the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 while the overall count for the upcoming foldable phones is expected to be around 10 million. While the projected count is not very high, the smartphone could divert the attention of customers from the iPhone 16 with both the smartphones expected to hit the market around the same time in September or October 2024.

Differences Between the Cheaper and Standard Z Fold 6 Variant

Going by the recent report, the standard Samsung Z Fold 6 will come with a slot for the S Pen. The cheaper variant will not support this option. The cheaper Z Fold 6 will also be thinner than the standard Z Fold 6.

According to another report, the cheaper variant will be priced at just around $800 while the standard version will be more expensive. The standard Samsung Z Fold 6 is also likely to feature a bigger screen, a slightly bigger battery, better cameras, and a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.