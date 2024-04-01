Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Could Be Released Only in Certain Regions

Tech giant Samsung seems to be finding its place on the back burner for its foldable smartphones.

This is primarily because competitors have been offering better specs and smaller price tags for their handsets while Samsung has made hardly any changes over the years. However, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer seems to be working on its pitfalls with its flagship foldable and its variant, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Specifications

According to speculations, the Z Fold 6 Ultra may have a titanium body while the screen will feature Gorilla Glass Armor protection and anti-reflective properties. The cameras are also likely to be better. The smartphone may house the premium ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy‘ processor. While these are the talks doing the rounds at the moment, it will take a few more months to get clearer information.

It is still not clear what the exact specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra are and how it would be different from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Implement Design Changes Requested by Fans

Fans have also been asking for better camera sensors, bigger batteries, and lesser screen creases for foldable smartphones. It is yet to be seen how many of these will make their way to the Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Renders of the Z Fold 6 indicate that the handset will be wider and smaller than its predecessor, the Z Fold 5. The upcoming smartphone will have the same triple-camera setup as its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Release Date

Another report indicates that the smartphone bears the model number SM-F958N and is exclusive to the South Korean market.

Also Read: Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Release Might Coincide with iPhone 16 Launch

There are no indications of the US and European versions of the handset for now. One reason for this is that the smartphone will be made available by the manufacturer only in some countries. It could also mean that Samsung is still in the early stages of developing this handset. Hence, the manufacturer may set the launch date of the Z Fold 6 Ultra to be a few months after that of the Z Fold 6. The release date can be in September or October, during the next Apple event.

The same report also mentions that the costlier smartphone will have the codename Q6A. Interestingly, there will be a cheaper variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 priced at $800 that Samsung would possibly call the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE.