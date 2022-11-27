Sims 4 Gallery Update Gets Rid Of All NSFW Creations

By giving players the opportunity to make some changes or bring in some additions to a game, the publisher democratizes the process to a great extent.

Players often get attracted to such games as they get the chance to unleash their creativity and feel they can add something to it. However, there is always a threat of inappropriate content being added to such games. A recent update rolled out to The Sims 4 has resulted in much of such content disappearing from the game.

According to an update made on the official Sims 4 blog, a Gallery Profanity Filter Update has been added to the game. The developers have stated that they are aware of the presence of some ‘wholly unacceptable content’ in The Sims 4 gallery. The team has now gone through the content, reviewed it and made some updates to the profanity filter to ensure this doesn’t happen again. They have also encouraged players to come forward and accept their mistakes. Doing that, according to the team, might help them evade the possibility of being barred from participating or contributing to the game.

The Sims 4 Gallery is an area where players get to upload their creations. It also gives other players the chance to download these creations and include them in their own game. While there are some nice items to choose from, this gallery, many indecent things were also found to be a part of it.

The Sims, as a gaming franchise, has had a family-friendly image. Therefore, the presence of any item or element that was found to be explicit would be detrimental to its reputation. To ensure the Gallery remains a safe space for everyone, including children, the profanity filters have been updated and would work far more effectively now.