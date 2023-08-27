Take-Two Interactive CEO Talks About GTA 6 Release Date

Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has finally offered some clarity on GTA 6 release date!

In the history of gaming, one has rarely seen the kind of anticipation for any game similar to what one is witnessing for Grand Theft Auto 6 at the moment. The hype for the game is at a different level. Whenever the game releases, it is bound to set new records in terms of sales and popularity.

When a major GTA 6 leak happened in 2022, players got a first glimpse of this much-awaited game. Though the leak featured an early build of the game, it was enough to get fans excited. These gameplay videos, among other things, served as a confirmation for many of the rumors about the game that had been around for a while. It confirmed that the game will be set in Vice City and shall feature a playable female protagonist.

For a while, fans had been waiting for Rockstar Games to share some relevant information about the game. At the moment, GTA fans are keenly looking forward to witnessing the first look of GTA 6. As and when Rockstar shares any official update about GTA 6, it is bound to create a lot of excitement among fans.

Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, recently gave an interview. During this interview, he answered a question posed about the highly anticipated GTA 6 release date.

Zelnick, who was being interviewed by CNBC, was asked as to when GTA 6 will be released. Replying to this question, Zelnick stated that the game could be arriving “very soon”. Zelnick further stated that the company has several games in the pipeline and they are very confident about earning $8 billion in net bookings.

Zelnick had earlier dropped hints about GTA 6 either releasing in 2024 or 2025. The GTA franchise has turned out to be one of the most successful franchises in the history of gaming. When GTA 6 releases, one expects it to become a huge success and the franchise to get stronger.