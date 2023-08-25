The Sims 4: Players Get Excited By The Addition of New Free Items In The Base Game

The launch of new Build Mode Items, the arrival of which was unexpected, has made all Sims 4 players happy, especially those who were keenly looking forward to some fresh content being added to the game!

Recently, The Sims 4 rolled out a patch that brought in free goodies into the game. This patch was released in order to celebrate the arrival of the back-to-school season. The social simulation has always featured a bunch of DLC packs. These packs, as most players would confirm, added a lot of value to the game.

These packs enabled players to do a variety of things in the game. While some of the packs revolved around the Build Mode, many others worked towards making the gameplay more exciting. These packs also enabled Sims to engage in fun activities like visiting a spa. Some of the DLC packs also gave players the opportunity to get their Sims to explore Sixam, which happens to be an outer space planet shrouded in mystery.

While expansion packs in The Sims 4 are exciting, many of them tend to be quite expensive as well. The base game itself gives players the opportunity to do several interesting things. After The Sims 4 became a free-to-play game, its community got expanded significantly. Even those players who have access only to the base game get the opportunity to explore a wide range of content. Apart from exploring a variety of scenarios, the base game gives players the opportunity to fulfill many of their aspirations. During a legacy challenge, they can bring many of their valuable skills to the fore as well.

Base game players, before the launch of the Growing Together expansion pack, got the opportunity to explore a lot of exciting content with the arrival of the free Infants update for The Sims 4. Though the content patch is relatively small, fans should be happy about the fact that the team is updating the game with fresh content. Many back-to-school-themed items can now be enjoyed by The Sims 4 players.

Updating the game is the only thing players need to do to use the Build Mode items that have been made available for free. Apart from bags and lot signs, The Delivery Express also brought in a new bathroom door in the game. A bunch of colorful swatches, that are fully operational, have been added to the game.