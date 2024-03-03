The Elder Scrolls 6 Teaser: Bethesda Promises To Provide Fans With The Ultimate Fantasy World Stimulator

During a recent interview, Todd Howard shared some interesting information about the developmental process of The Elder Scrolls 6!

The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the first game in the action role-playing franchise, was launched way back in 1994. Since then, all the games released as a part of the franchise have received a very favorable response from the gaming community. In the year 2018, Bethesda Game Studios made a formal announcement The Elder Scrolls 6.

It has been 5 years since the first announcement came through and one has not seen any major update or information being shared by Bethesda. Fans had been waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 teaser for a while but even that didn’t come through. This has led to The Elder Scrolls fans feeling anxious and wondering when they will get to play the next game in the franchise.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda Director’s Interview Gives Fan New Information About The Game

Now that Bethesda has released Starfield, all its energies are channelized towards the development process of The Elder Scrolls 6. In the next few months, fans expect a bunch of community-requested features to be out. City maps, among other things, are expected to be added to the game. The much-awaited Shattered Space expansion is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024.

Though one does not expect The Elder Scrolls 6 to be released in the near future, fans can seek solace in the fact that the gaming studio is working towards developing the game actively. Given the fact all the games in the franchise have been hugely successful and garnered a lot of love from gamers, one is expecting The Elder Scrolls 6 to be mounted on a huge scale and offer fans a lot of fresh content. Much before game is ready, Bethesda could release The Elder Scrolls 6 teaser to give fans an idea about the world the game is set in.

While giving an interview to a publication, Todd Howard, who heads Bethesda, gave fans some idea about what they should expect from the game. According to the interview given by Howard, Bethesda plans to “fill that role of the ultimate fantasy world stimulator.” Howards further stated that since a lot of time has passed since the last Elder Scrolls game was released and technology has grown by leaps and bounds, they can do a lot with The Elder Scrolls 6.

Also Read: The Elder Scrolls 6: What Fans Should Expect From The Game?

Fans have been quite excited about the fact that Creation Engine 2 will be used by Bethesda to put together The Elder Scrolls 6. The same video game engine was used by the gaming company to develop Starfield. Since Starfield has emerged as a well-developed modern game, fans expect the usage of this engine for The Elder Scrolls 6 to be a good idea as well.

Elaborating further on the development process of The Elder Scrolls 6, Howard said that the game is currently in the design phase. According to Howard, some “additions” will be made to Creation Engine 2 to ensure it can be used efficiently to develop The Elder Scrolls 6.