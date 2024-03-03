The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Gets A Visual Upgrade With 4K Texture Pack

The new pack, introduced by modder ‘slowpard’ has resulted in the game’s aesthetics getting significantly improved.

A modder, who identifies themselves as ‘slowpard’, has introduced a 4K Texture Pack in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The arrival of this pack has resulted in the game receiving a visual upgrade. This pack was designed with the objective of enhancing the aesthetics of the game.

Owing to this pack, more than 2300 textures in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have been revamped. To put it simply, this pack has taken the initiatives led by the Better Cities Mod forward. Apart from improving the visual appeal of the game, the pack has brought in a bunch of new elements to ensure players have a more immersive experience while playing the game.

Since the pack has led to the original game textures getting cleaned, decompressed and upscaled, it has already received a lot of attention. The modder ‘slowpard’ used as many as 15 different models designed for upscaling to choose the most suitable outcomes for inclusion. To arrive at the best possible quality, normal were regenerated or upscaled from the upscaled diffuse maps. This was done before the NVIDIA Texture Exporter was used to recompress the textures. Through this process, an effort has been made to make the cities in the game livelier. It also adds a good amount of depth and a sense of detailing to NPCs, buildings and quests.

The mod has been released and anybody playing Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion can download it right away. This pack, however, might not be incompatible with every 4K texture pack that has been released so far. While this might not bother some players, many would see it as a major limitation.

If a player wishes to participate in a variety of adventures within the Oblivion universe, they should check out two mods, Shroud OverStalrous Manor and Prism of Hammerfell. Along with new fan expansions, they come equipped with a quest mod that has elements of horror in it. By using these mods in The ES IV: Oblivion, players can take up several exciting challenges and be a part of many unique narratives.

The 4K Texture Pack serves as yet another testimony to the fact that the modding community is making sincere efforts towards upgrading The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and keeping it extremely relevant. The rolling out of such packs and mods at regular intervals has played an important role in fans remaining hooked to the game.