The Elder Scrolls VI Release Date Is Far Away But It’s Not Bad News – Here’s Why!

While there is no possibility of The Elder Scrolls VI releasing in the near future, here’s why players shouldn’t be upset about it!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released way back in the year 2011. And, there is no sign of The Elder Scrolls VI release date anytime soon. There was a gap of just five years between the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In that context, one can state that The Elder Scrolls VI has been severely delayed. Fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise are not happy about it but if you analyze the situation closely, you realize one shouldn’t get too upset about the delay as it could benefit the game in several ways.

Bethesda Softwork’s energies are now channelized towards giving the final shape to Starfield and launching it as per the schedule decided by the company. As of now, the game is touted to release on 6 September 2023. Unless Starfield releases, one cannot expect Bethesda to dive deep into the development process of The Elder Scrolls VI. One of the many reasons why Bethesda is focused on Starfield as the gaming company expects it to become one of its most important IPs in the near future.

Another important thing that could affect the development cycle of The Elder Scrolls VI is that Bethesda Softworks has merged with Microsoft now. Now, Bethesda will have to ensure that The Elder Scrolls VI doesn’t come out at a time when another major gaming title developed by Microsoft is slated to release.

As stated earlier, fans do not have to feel very disappointed about the delay taking place in the development process of The Elder Scrolls VI. With more time in hands, Bethesda will get the chance to ensure that each and every feature in the game is well-polished and stands out.

The gaming publisher has used The Creation Engine for putting together games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Starfield, on the other hand, has been developed using an updated version of this engine referred to as The Creation Engine 2. There is a good possibility of Bethesda using this engine for the development of The Elder Scrolls VI as well. If Starfield lives up to the expectations of gamers, they would expect great things from The Elder Scrolls VI as well. Until then, fans should have to wait for more developments before looking for The Elder Scrolls VI release date.