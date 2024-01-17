The Sims 4: EA Confirms Details About First Paid Content of 2024

The arrival of the first paid content of 2024 this week should bring a lot of joy to The Sims 4 community.

Every year, The Sims 4 fans look forward to the first paid content of the year being rolled out by Electronic Arts. In the past, fans have been quite satisfied with the kind of paid content they have been provided by Electronic Arts. The gaming studio did not want fans to wait for too long to see the first paid content of the year being unveiled. It has lifted the veil off the Castle Estate Kit and Goth Galore Kit and confirmed that both these kits will get an official launch on January 17.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Medieval Castle DLC Gets Leaked

While fans are excited to see these kits getting unveiled, the truth is that they have been anticipating their arrival for quite some time. Last week, the roadmap teased fans about “two highly anticipated kits” and an EA app leak. This was enough to confirm that the Castle Estate Kit would be arriving soon.

Castle Estate has been described as a Build Kit that comprises a variety of items inspired by medieval times. These are items that help players in putting together a castle on their own. Along with interestingly designed doors and windows, items like arches, staircases, a portcullis and walls are a part of the kit.

This kit should greatly appeal to builders who have been wanting to lay their hands on material that was a little different from the kind that had been offered to them in the past. This also holds a lot of appeal for those who miss the spin-off The Sims Medieval.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit Gets Accidentally Leaked By Electronic Arts

Goth Galore, on the other hand, is a CAS kit that seeks inspiration and features elements from goth fashion. In this kit, players would come across a bunch of black-colored clothing items. This kit would make those happy who had been waiting for something like this to be included in the game. Some of the other ‘gothic’ items players can find in this kit are platform shoes, mesh, leather, make-up items, belts and buckles.

The recent blog post by EA gives one a very good idea about all the new items that will be arriving with these two kits. After the arrival of these two kits, fans can look forward to EA rolling out a lot of fresh content this year at regular intervals.