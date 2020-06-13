The Sims 4 Expansion Packs Get a Huge Discount in Origin PC Sale

The Origin Summer Sale is a grand event for PC gamers because of the wide range of games owned by Electronic Arts on the platform.

While others may enjoy action titles like Battlefield series, for The Sims 4 gamers, there is no better time to own some expansion packs. Based on the pack of your choice, the discounts could go as high as 55% making it super affordable like never before.

Staying indoors is a great decision that you could make today because of the pandemic situation but the good part is, the Sims 4 expansion packs have got you covered. There is no need to dig a big hole in your wallet because of the huge discount sale running currently.

The game is great on its own but if you are a big-time fan of the franchise, you already know that owning the stuff packs, game packs and most importantly, expansion packs to further expand the horizons of the sims world.

Popular Expansion Packs Discounted

Here is a list of the best expansion packs that you should buy if you haven’t already got them. While the game is also available on Xbox One and Playstation 4, it originates from the PC platform.

The fan base is massive and the controls make it even more exciting to be able to play the game in ways that you may not be able to do so on a controller.

City Living

It allows you to experience the chaos of a city, the lifestyle and career options available which is fun for the dull rural life that most sims are used to

Get to Work

An exciting way to explore some of the new career options available and specialize in what you want to be

Seasons

Experience the power of weather and how you could change your lifestyle based on the seasons because it drastically changes how you work, date and balances your diet

Cats & Dogs

The ideal pick for ardent pet lovers because it allows you to own cats and dogs. The ultimate pack that makes the Sims lifestyle more interesting than ever.

There are plenty of other special discounts and many of them are half the price that sweetens the deal. The available packs include Discover University, Island Living, Get Famous and many others.

Each one of them is unique that expands the world while giving players lots of new content, stuff and in-game activities to take part in.