Three Sims 4 Packs Will Be Available For Free Very Soon

The packs, which are expected to come out in the near future, will be available on the Epic Games store.

The Sims 4 fans will have access to three packs for a limited time. These packs will be available on the Epic Games store. After a week or so, fans will be able to use the Daring Lifestyle Bundle for free. This particular bundle comprises of the Luxury Party Stuff Pack, Jungle Adventure Game Pack and Fashion Street Kit.

To claim this bundle, players need to click on the link between May 11 – 18. Those who have an account on the Epic Games store will be able to claim this bundle. Players would be required to link their EA app and Epic Games Store account in order to get the packs added to their collection.

Also Read: The Sims 4: Players Complains About Missing Nails in Spa Day Pack

The Jungle Adventure Game Pack would introduce players to Selvadorada vacation world which is partly inspired by Latin. Through this pack, Sims will get the opportunity to explore the culture and customs of this particular region. They will also have the chance to dig out relics and valuable treasures.

The Luxury Party Stuff Pack, on the other hand, would offer them an array of clothing items to choose from. There will also be furniture that can be used during fun parties. This pack would work very well for those who like the idea of hosting or engaging in parties.

The Sims 4 fans of the game from India would definitely take a liking to the Fashion Street Kit which is inspired from the fashion scene in Mumbai. To put together this particular kit, the developers collaborated with Indian designers. Apart from clothing items, this kit would also offer henna tattoos and nose rings.

Also Read: The Sims 4: New Update Marks The Return of Growing Together Feature

Last year, the base game was made free on a permanent basis. Therefore, players who have never tried the game can do so now and can also look forward to some additional content that have been included in the recent past.

The Sims 4 players have also been quite happy with the introduction of a patch that fixed a bunch of bugs affecting the game. The face bug, which was making unwanted alterations to Sims’ appearance, has now been eliminated.