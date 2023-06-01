The Sims 4 Receives Two New Packs In The Form of The Grunge Revival Kit and Book Nook Kit

With two new kits introduced in The Sims 4, fans have a lot of fresh content to look forward to in the game!

The Sims 4 has received two new kits. While one of the kits is called The Grunge Revival Kit, the other one is referred to as The Book Nook Kit. What’s interesting is that these two kits have been designed keeping the interest and preferences of the players in mind. This proves that Electronic Arts takes the feedback provided by the players very seriously.

Also Read: The Sims 4: Players Upset By The Removal of Photo Glitch From The Game

In the past, there have been several instances wherein the developers of The Sims 4 paid adequate attention to the feedback or suggestions offered by players. However, players had been quite upset with some of their recent feedback not being paid heed to by the developers. These two kits serve as a testament to the fact that The Sims 4 developers are not oblivious to all that fans are saying and taking their feedback quite seriously.

The Grunge Revival Kit can be best described as a pack that revolves around fashion that is bold and non-conforming. Instead of directing fans towards custom community downloads, the developers will now offer them a lot of fresh content in this space. The kit, which features a variety of items ranging from black chokers to skater shoes, mostly offers contemporary clothing pieces that derive inspiration from the punk and grunge communities.

From graphic hoodies to personalized jeans, Sims can try out a lot of things once this pack comes out. Now that this pack has been launched, players will get to explore all the different elements it offers. What one is sure about is the fact that it will make the game a lot more colorful and vibrant.

Also Read: The Sims 4: New Free Update Introduces Caliente Family Makeover and Jewish Food

The Book Nook Kit, the second pack announced by Electronic Arts, is quite different from The Grunge Kit. It features a plethora of furniture items including bookshelves and sofas. The kit also gives players the opportunity to stock up their living rooms or libraries with tasteful paintings and dimly lit lamps.

Starting from June 1, players can download these two new kits. Each of the two kits is priced at £4.99/$4.99. Given the content offered as a part of these kits, these should appeal to a large section of the players.