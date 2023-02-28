Verizon Galaxy Z Flip3, Z Fold3, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G Receive One UI 5.1 Updates

Several Samsung devices in Verizon including Galaxy Z Flip3, Z Fold3 have received the latest One UI 5.1 updates recently.

Samsung has been sending the One UI 5.1 updates to several smartphones for the last couple of months. It’s safe to say that almost 50+ devices have already received the updates and this mainly includes all flagship devices across the ‘S’ series, Note series and ‘A’ series smartphones. Several Flip and Fold series smartphones have also received the updates already.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G Specs Leaked; Verizon Galaxy S21 FE 5G Gets One UI 5.1

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

In the 20th system update sent by Verizon to this device, One UI 5.1 enhancements are rolled out along with February security patches.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: TP1A.220624.014.F711USQU3FWB1

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

It’s system update 21 for the Fold3 smartphone and it also comes with the February security patch updates.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: TP1A.220624.014.F926USQU2FWAC

Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G

Verizon has sent its 33rd system update to both of these phones which also includes the February security patch updates.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G: TP1A.220624.014.N981USQU3HWB3

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: TP1A.220624.014.N986USQU3HWB3

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Verizon Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 Get One UI 5.1; Galaxy S20 FE, S21 FE, A11 Get Security Updates

How to Get the One UI 5.1 Update on Your Device?

If you’re a Verizon Samsung phone user, you can visit the ‘Settings’ page and click on ‘System Updates’ and then ‘Check for system updates’. From there, you can download the update. Once it’s downloaded, you can click on ‘Install update’. Then click OK on the screen prompt you see on the display.

It would take about 6-10 minutes to download the update depending on the size. And then it will take the same amount of time to install the update.

You can also auto-download the update if you allow your device to automatically download the update when connected to a Wi-Fi network.