Oppo Reno S (CPH2015) Moniker Confirmed; Launch Imminent as it Receives Yet Another Certification

The rumored OPPO CPH2015 model number has been certified as the OPPO Reno S by a certification body in Indonesia.

In the recent past, the CPH2015 was spotted at other certification platforms like Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. However, it is only through the Indonesian certification website that the Reno S moniker has been confirmed for it.

The listing of the OPPO Reno S on the certification site has no information on its specs. However, it appears that its launch could be nearing as it has been getting multiple certifications of late. Probably, it will be one of the first OPPO phones to go official in the coming year.

A report from 91mobiles in October had first revealed the existence of the Reno S phone. The report had claimed that the Reno S will be debuting in the first week of December in India with a pricing of Rs. 40,000 ($563). However, it’s already mid-December and there is no official word on the arrival of the Reno S.

The report had also claimed that the Reno S will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main lens on its back. Probably, it could be featuring a quad-camera setup like the recent phones from OPPO. The handset is also expected to arrive with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology like the OPPO Reno Ace smartphone. It was also said that the Reno S could be fueled by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

OPPO is gearing up to launch the Reno3 series of 5G phones in China. The launch event on December 26 will unveil Dimensity 1000L powered Reno3 5G and Snapdragon 765G driven Reno3 Pro 5G. New rumors have claimed that the Chinese firm may soon launch new A-series phones such as OPPO A8 and OPPO A91.