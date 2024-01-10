Vivo G2 (PD2318) Featured on Google Play Console; Could Be Rebranded Vivo Y78 (t1)

Vivo has recently released the Vivo Y28 5G smartphone in India. The brand will now launch the Vivo G2.

The upcoming smartphone has been featured on the Google Play Console website and its model number is PD2318. The corresponding model number suggests that this phone is released in China only.

Vivo G2 Expected Specifications

The database of the Google Play Console website shows the chip number as MT6833 which relates to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. However, it is rumored that the Vivo G2 may come with the Dimensity 6020 processor. The phone will be equipped with Android 13 OS and 6GB RAM. The phone’s display is expected to support a resolution of 720×1612 pixels and a screen density of 320 dpi.

Rebranded Vivo Y78 (t1)?

The Google Play Console website also discloses the front and rear design of the Vivo G2 smartphone. The phone appeared with a blue color panel confirming that this could be one of the color options. The rear side showcases a square camera module consisting of LED flash and two camera sensors.

The front would include a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the selfie camera. The phone’s right side will have power and volume buttons. The G2 phone’s design appears identical to the Vivo Y78 (t1) and Y78m (t1) phones, suggesting that it could be the rebranded version.

Y78 t1 and Y78m t1 Specifications:

Vivo Y78 (t1) and Y78m (t1) were released with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. They are successors to the already released Y78 and Y78m respectively. Both Y78 (t1) and Y78m(t1) have an LCD display that offers Full HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1500: 1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. They contain a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. A USB Type-C port is available in both of them.

Both these smartphones are available in 12GB + 256GB variant. Moreover, these phones are equipped with an 8MP front camera and a 50MP rear camera and are powered by Android 13-based OriginOS 3. They support connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and WiFi.