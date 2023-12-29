Vivo X Fold 3 Leaked Specs Indicate Significant Upgrade from X Fold 2 Lineup

Vivo is focusing on releasing various smartphones in 2024 in the Chinese markets and this includes foldable phones tooo.

The brand is likely to begin the Vivo X Fold 3 series of foldable smartphones after launching the Vivo X100 Pro+ pretty soon. The forthcoming smartphones of the X Fold3 series are anticipated to provide considerable upgrades from the current X Fold 2 lineup.

Expected Specifications

Earlier, Digital Chat Station had unveiled the details of the chipset present in the X Fold 3 Pro phone. In the Weibo message, the reputed leaker mentioned the upcoming smartphone’s chipset, display, camera, fast charging support, and other specs in a poster on Weibo.

The Vivo X Fold 3 foldable device will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This chipset has been built on TSMC’s process (4nm). The chipset contains a Cortex X4 core (operating at 3.3GHz speed), 3 Cortex-A720 cores (operating at 3.15GHz), 2 Cortex-A720 cores (operating at 2.96GHz), and 2 other Cortex-A520 cores (operating at 2.26GHz).

It is expected that the chipset will offer 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM. The internal and external displays will have ultrasonic fingerprint scanners.

Moreover, the X Fold3 foldable smartphone is likely to come with a 4,800mAh battery that will support 50W wireless fast charging and 120W wired fast charging. This fast charging support is intended to facilitate the users with convenient and instant power replenishment. Therefore, this smartphone would prove to be a fascinating choice for on-the-go users.

Compared to the Vivo X Fold 2 smartphone, the upcoming foldable smartphones of the Vivo X Fold 3 series will be thinner and lighter. The leak suggests that the phones belonging to the Fold 3 series will weigh below 250 grams.