Vivo iQOO Z9 5G, Vivo T3 5G, Vivo Y03, Vivo Y18, Y18e and Vivo Y03 Appear in Bluetooth SIG Certification

Multiple Vivo models that are gearing up for launch have been certified by the Bluetooth SIG website. The list includes Vivo iQOO Z9 5G, Vivo T3 5G among the six models whose monikers have appeared.

Let’s check each model in detail.

Vivo iQOO Z9 5G (I2302)

This is the first smartphone on the list and the model number is I2302, which is the Indian variant of Vivo iQOO Z9 5G. Concept renders of this model were leaked recently from a tipster on Weibo named Fixed Focus Digital. Two different renders were shared, one with a dual square-shaped camera module and another with dual circle-shaped rear camera module.

Another leak points out that the smartphone may be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and the main focus would be on the battery life of this smartphone. The phone hasn’t appeared on any major certification website yet, hinting that it could take a bit more time to launch.

Vivo Y18 (V2333, V2345) and Vivo Y18e (V2350)

A couple of smartphones in the Vivo Y18 series are also seen in the certification along with their model numbers and monikers. The model numbers of Vivo Y18 are V2333 and V2345, which could indicate the 4G and 5G variants’ model numbers and Vivo Y18e has appeared with model number V2350.

Except for Vivo V2333, the other model numbers and the monikers have appeared for the very first time and there’s not much information available regarding the Vivo Y18 series models as well. Vivo Y18’s model Vivo V2333 has appeared on the Geekbench website and revealed the presence of 4GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The Chinese variant of Vivo Y18e with model number V2334A appeared already with its full specs on the China Telecom website.

Vivo Y03 (V2332) and Vivo T3 5G (V2334)

The last smartphones in the list are the Vivo Y03 and Vivo T3 5G with model numbers Vivo V2332 and V2334 respectively. These models too have not bagged any other certifications yet and it’s the first time we’ve seen these model numbers and monikers.

We’ll keep posting more updates whenever we find details about these upcoming phones. Stay tuned.