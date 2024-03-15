Vivo X Fold 3 (V2303A) Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 16GB RAM

Just a day after the X Fold 3 Pro foldable phone appeared on Geekbench, it’s now the turn of the Vivo X Fold 3 with model number V2303A to appear on the benchmarking website.

The Geekbench listing confirms the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powering the foldable phone and it has 16GB RAM and Android 14 OS. The Vivo X Fold 3 phone has scored 2008 and 5490 in single-core and multi-core scores. This processor is coupled with an Adreno 740 GPU.

Yesterday, we spotted the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone with model number Vivo PA2473 on Geekbench. It had appeared with MediaTek’s most powerful chipset, Dimensity 9300. The scores of the phone were 2223 and 7547, clearly confirming the improvement in performance of the devices.

Both tablets in the X Fold 3 series are slated for launch on March 26 in China. Plenty of specs about both devices have already been leaked online as these devices have been in the limelight ever since the start of this month.

Specs and Release Date

The phone will have a 6.53-inch AMOLED display (for external display) and 8.03-inch (for internal display) with 3000 nits brightness and will support 8T LTPO. The display is made up of a crystal ceramic glass layer for screen protection. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Design renders of the device were already spotted through leaks online.

The phone will have a battery capacity of 5700 mAh and an 80W charging capacity. The front camera sensor will be a 32MP lens and the primary rear camera sensor will be 50MP with OIS. In addition to this, there will be a wide-angle sensor of 50MP and a 50MP telephone lens as well. It will support a maximum of 40x digital zoom.

Featured Image: Vivo X fold