Vivo V2343 Benchmarked with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 8GB RAM

Vivo V2343 smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench website and has revealed the processor and RAM information.

The phone, with model number V2343, has scored 3092 points in single core score and 7035 points in multi-core score. We found this listing on the Geekbench 4 platform! The phone has 8GB RAM and the motherboard’s codename is ‘parrot‘.

The GPU is Adreno 613 and this chipset is nothing but Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. The highest clock speed is 2.21GHz for this phone. The phone will be launched with Android 14 OS.

Vivo V2336 (Y200e 5G)

We are not sure about the exact moniker of this smartphone because it hasn’t appeared in any other certifications yet. However, a similar listing appeared a few days ago, with the model number Vivo V2336. This was the Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone and had the same details in its Geekbench listing.

The processor and even the RAM are the same. It had scored 3115 and 8122 points in single and multi-core scores, which is comparatively higher than the numbers of the Vivo V2343 we spotted today. Nevertheless, V2343 could be another variant of Vivo Y200e 5G, albeit with a different moniker.

Vivo Y100 5G

Vivo launched the Vivo Y100 5G smartphone in Indonesia just yesterday and there are strong reasons to believe that the Vivo V2343 model number could belong to this phone because it was released with the same chipset, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Vivo already launched Vivo Y100 5G phones in China (with model number V2313A and Snapdragon 695 chipset) and in India (with model number V2239 and Dimensity 900 chipset).

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. Internal storage capacity is 256GB and has a huge 5000 mAh battery. In addition to this, there’s support for fast charging at a speed of 80W. The rear camera module has 50MP, 8MP sensors and a flicker sensor. The front camera has an 8MP sensor. This phone also comes with an IP54 rating.

Featured Image: Vivo Y200 5G