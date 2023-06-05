Vivo V29 5G (V2250) Benchmarked with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G and 8GB RAM

Vivo V29 5G smartphone with model number V2250 has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website and confirmed a few key specs, as usual.

The listing confirms that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset and will have 8GB RAM and Android 13 OS. It has scored 1000 and 2803 points in single and multi-core performance scores on Geekbench. Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset is a 6nm processor that was released in 2011.

The listing shows the codename as ‘Lahaina’ which belongs to Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 888+ chipsets but the GPU present in it separates the processors. The GPU present in this listing is Adreno 642L and hence we can confirm that it belongs to Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset.

The Vivo V29 series has multiple phones including Vivo V29 Lite, Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro and Vivo V29e. Vivo V29e has the model number V2304 and is expected to be released later this month. Vivo V29 Lite 5G was released a few days ago with Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

Vivo V29 has the model number V2250 and V29 Pro has the model number V2251. V2244 belonged to Vivo V29 Lite 5G. While Vivo V29e and Vivo V29 Pro haven’t appeared on major certification websites yet, Vivo V29 with model number V2250 has appeared on plenty of websites already which confirms that the release of this smartphone will happen pretty soon.

It has been found on Russia’s EEC website, Indonesia’s TKDN website, and the TUV certification website as well. The phone’s moniker appeared on the IMEI website and Bluetooth SIG website.

When we have more information about the other models in the V29 series, we’ll be sure to update you.

Featured Image: Vivo V29 Lite 5G