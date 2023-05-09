Vivo X90s, Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro Receive China’s CCC Certifications

The Vivo X90s from smartphone manufacturer Vivo with model number V2241HA was also spotted on the Chinese 3C Certification website.

The listing also highlighted the information that the smartphone will be equipped with a 120W fast charger. Along with the Vivo smartphone, the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer Huawei with model numbers REA-AN00 and REP-AN00 respectively received China’s CCC Certification.

The CCC listing additionally highlighted that the smartphones will have up to 66W and 100W powerful-charging capabilities and support ultra-fast charging. The smartphones are convenient to use and versatile and will support backward charging capability. Interestingly, these smartphones also received their MIIT certification only a few weeks back.

As for the Vivo X90s smartphone, Vivo remains tightlipped without revealing any details. However, an earlier Google Play Console listing of the smartphone indicated that the smartphone will incorporate the latest Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The smartphone will come with Android 13, 12GB RAM, Mali G715 processor and a display with 1260 x 2800 screen resolution. The smartphones intended for the Chinese market will be equipped with OriginOS 13 while the smartphones for the other market will have FuntouchOS 13 instead.

If details mentioned in an earlier report are anything to go by, the smartphone is slated to have an OLED display screen with a size of 6.78 inches as well as curved edges. It is likely that the smartphone will come with a Sony 50MP camera featuring an IMX866 sensor.

The two Honor smartphones are slated to have 1.5K+ high-resolution screens. The smartphones will also deliver excellent performance with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm. This is the first chipset that is a dedicated 5G AI processor.

The Honor 90 Pro is expected to house a Samsung HP3 ISOCELL 200MP camera which is a major update over the earlier model. This camera will without doubt render outstanding photographic capabilities. It is yet to be seen how the manufacturer will make use of this remarkable camera technology.

Release Date

Although the manufacturer has not announced the launch date of the Honor 90 series smartphones officially, earlier leaks indicate that it can happen towards the end of this month or early next month. There is no information available in this regard about the exact launch date of the Vivo X90 series Vivo X90s smartphone.